NDPD: Battery committed at Bookstore Basketball tournament

Some students may be taking the annual Bookstore Basketball tournament — a Notre Dame tradition since 1972, billed as the largest five-on-five outdoor basketball tournament in the world — a bit too seriously.

According to the Notre Dame Police Department, a battery was allegedly committed at the Bookstore Basketball court on April 8. The department’s crime log reports that the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Observer reached out to the tournament for comment. It was unclear whether the alleged battery was committed by a person frustrated as a result of a development in a tournament game.

Before the pandemic, as many as 700 teams competed in Bookstore Basketball. About 250 teams signed up to play this year, according to IMLeagues.