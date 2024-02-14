Jenkins calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

In a statement on Saturday, University President Fr. John Jenkins called for “an end to the violence and death in Gaza, particularly children and innocent civilians.” Jenkins wrote about reflecting after his recent audience with Pope Francis “on our call to respect the dignity of every person” and how he “continued to read of the conflict and destruction in Gaza and its expansion throughout the Middle East.”

In his call for a “an immediate, permanent ceasefire combined with the release of all hostages on both sides,” Jenkins also endorsed a two-state solution and called on all parties to engage in conversation, saying that Notre Dame is “committed to assisting and supporting any dialogue that genuinely seeks peace.”

Jenkins said he condemns "the heinous killings, kidnappings and assaults on Israeli civilians on October 7 and all expressions of antisemitism that have emerged since.”

This follows Jenkin’s initial statement in October, which discussed the relocation of students from Notre Dame’s study abroad program at Tantur and condemned the “killing of non-combatants.” Jenkins had also joined the Universities United Against Terrorism, a coalition of over 100 institutions that condemned Hamas.