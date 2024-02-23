Music to my ears

Whenever I’m chatting it up with someone new and the timing feels appropriate, the chances of me asking them for their phone so I can sift through their Spotify or Apple Music playlists are relatively high. I would guess this happens approximately once a month.

My playlists are truly everything to me — as I assume they are to most music lovers. I tend to each one like a garden, taking out the songs that are on the back burner and adding in the new ones. I love the infinitely wide variety of emotions music can provoke no matter how universal or ultra specific they might be. I love how you can learn so much about a person by what they listen to. The sole downside, I’d say, is that listening to music on max volume is most likely the culprit of my chronic tinnitus, but that’s a story for another time.

In light of this, here are a few of the tunes I’ve been playing on repeat.

“Chinatown” by Shakey Graves

I don’t remember how I came across this song. I think I was just looking through Shakey Graves’ discography for whatever reason. As soon as I heard this, though, I was immediately obsessed. It sounds like a song I would want to slow dance in a kitchen to. It’s whimsically romantic and told in a storybook-like manner that I find different from a lot of other popular love songs.

“Don’t Forget Me” by Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers has been my favorite artist for the last few years. I went to see her in Chicago last year and to say it was an out-of-body experience is an understatement. The way she moves and dances on stage is incomparable to any other artist I have seen live, and I am really excited for her upcoming album that releases this spring. While this song is very new, I feel like I’ve heard it a million times before. It has a nostalgic vibe similar to the music I liked when I was little. Her pixie cut is displayed on the album cover, and whenever I see it, it takes everything in me not to cut my hair. Stay far away from the kitchen scissors.

“Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake

If you know me — or more specifically have gone out on the weekend with me — you know about my unhealthy obsession with this song. I don’t know what it is about Justin Timberlake’s voice, but I am very obsessed with it. You can find me playing this before going out, requesting it at the DJ booth, in the Uber ride home, on karaoke nights and sometimes even as I fall asleep. This song will always and forever be on my favorites list.

“One Love/People Get Ready” by Bob Marley and the Wailers

I didn’t know a Bob Marley biopic just came to theaters, but when I found out I was instantly reminded of this song. When I was in elementary school I participated in the annual talent show and one year all of the acts came together and sang this for the finale. This song reminds me of that time in my life, youthful and full of pure happiness. It sounds like a sunny day.

“Texas Sun” by Khruangbin and Leon Bridges

I first heard “Texas Sun” freshman year, and every year since then, some unique event in my life has reminded of it. I think it’s the perfect bonfire song — one that needs to be listened to and enjoyed with friends.

I’m wishing everybody who is trying to get tickets to concerts and festivals this year the best of luck. If you catch me red-handed using Shazam in public — no, you didn’t.

Moira Quinn is a junior at Saint Mary's College studying communication. When she isn't writing for The Observer, she can be found with friends, watching a good romantic comedy or missing her basset hound.

