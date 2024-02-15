Notre Dame swim and dive prepares for OSU Invitational ahead of championship stretch

Following success at the Tim Welsh Classic last month, members of Notre Dame swim and dive are preparing to compete at the Ohio State Winter Invitational this weekend. Half of the Irish squad will represent in Columbus, while the other half continues to train for the upcoming ACC Championships next week. While the team is split up for the two meets, both are important opportunities for the squad ahead of the upcoming championship stretch, head coach Chris Lindauer said.

“Obviously for those who didn’t make the ACC team, we want to create a championship environment for them so they can go and race and have a great end to the season,” Lindauer said.

Tim Welsh was Notre Dame’s last meet of the regular season, with the No. 12 men taking first and the women capturing third overall at the invitational. Seventeen swimmers posted 21 best times and Notre Dame won all four diving events, a nod to the wave of momentum the Irish continue to ride.

“When you get to a meet like Tim Welsh, the work has been done,” Lindauer said. “We are at the point in the season where we are just sharpening up the details, really focusing on execution and race strategy as we go into these two championship meets for both squads. That’s really what we used Tim Welsh for, just a form of measurement to say ‘okay, hey, this is where we are now.’ To find the details we are missing and the little tweaks here and there we need to address in the next few weeks."

Lindauer is most excited to see the soon-to-be graduates compete at the OSU Invite this weekend. Senior Rhianna Hensler specifically is one to watch, having been competitive in both the freestyle and butterfly. Hensler posted season bests in both the 50 free and 100 fly at Tim Welsh.

“Seniors are special,” Lindauer said. You know, the team goes as seniors go. That leadership in general has carried them to the post-squad.”

Despite not all members of the team attending ACCs, Lindauer emphasized that it is about the whole team’s performance, on all levels, to create a cohesive unit.

“Our success at the University of Notre Dame doesn't just come down to the ACC squad, it’s the whole team,” Lindauer said. “It really is important first for those individuals going and then second for the momentum of our program as we enter the phases of postseason. It’s a domino effect and I think overall just really looking forward to some fast and fun swimming and being extremely competitive.”

Lindauer mentioned that OSU Invitational participants could even post NCAA Championship qualifying times this weekend.

“We have athletes that are going to OSU that could potentially find their way to an NCAA roster as well,” Lindauer. “It’s a really good problem to have.”

Sign up for our Observer Sports newsletter!

Have an Irish sports question? Ask it for our Observer Sports mailbag!