Stokes and Szotko reelected as HCC SGA president and vice-president

On Friday, Joseph Stokes and Bradley Szotko were reelected as Holy Cross College student government association (SGA) president and vice president respectively. In the previous term, Szotko had served as president and Stokes had served as vice-president. The pair ran unopposed.

In a statement to The Observer, Stokes said he and Szotko were “very excited to serve another year in student government and continue building on the progress we made this year.”



In their second term, Stokes said the pair hopes to ensure stable leadership and increase SGA’s accessibility and visibility to students. Some of their specific policy goals involve increased use of social media to reach students, creating a virtual suggestion box for students to voice concerns and holding more popular student events.

“We want to leave Holy Cross better than it was when we got here,” Stokes said. “Building a strong community for students is a really big part of that, and at the end of the day all of our goals are centered around that.”

Also held on Friday were the SGA Senate elections. Tim Brown and Abbi Lemons were elected as senior senators, Bella Alfreda, Vitoria Savvidou and Gianna Stump were elected as junior senators, Jack Conn, Joseph Ferguson and Anna Hale were elected as sophomore senators and Job Herrmann and Preston Richard were elected as commuter senators.

Less than a third — 31% — of the student body voted in the election. The new term will begin on April 1.