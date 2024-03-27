Admitted students visit campus during "Rally" weekend

On Sunday and Monday, Notre Dame hosted the first of its admitted student weekends, which was rebranded this year to “The Rally.”

Roughly 2,100 people comprised of both students and families made their way to campus for the weekend as they considered whether to accept their offer of admission, according to associate director or undergraduate admissions, Gabe Brown.

The weekend saw a packed schedule of events, including a “University welcome” in the Compton Family Ice Arena on Saturday evening where admitted students had the chance to hear from vice president for undergraduate enrollment Micki Kidder and student-favorite director of campus ministry, Fr. Peter McCormick. Irish step dancers and a band also performed.

On Sunday and Monday, tours of campus by current students were offered in both English and Spanish. Each college of study also offered information sessions for students to learn about various offered majors as the discern their career path.

Admitted students were also able to get to know each other without their parental guardians during the “Class of 2028 Connect” in the Dahnke Ballroom, on the seventh floor of Duncan Student Center. Carnival-like games were set up for students including a bouncy castle with jousting, live music and a performance by the Notre Dame Leprechaun.

During the day on Monday, students were also able to tour residence halls and see current students’ rooms for the first time.

Parents were not forgotten either, with a special information session on “Supporting Student Development, Formation and Well-being” held at the same time. This was also the first year in which the University had a hospitality lounge open all day in McKenna Hall to give free coffee and snacks to students and their families.

For those who were already certain of their decision to accept a spot at the University, a “commit alley” was set up in McKenna Hall prompting students to accept their offer on the spot. These students could then build a Notre Dame Lego minifigure resembling them and take a photo holding it with their parents.

The festivities concluded with an optional mass Monday evening. The next “Rally” weekend will be held April 14-15. Virtual “rallies” are also available to students unable to attend in-person.

The 1,600 students admitted via regular decision on March 15 will have until May 1 to accept or turn down their offer. Last year, approximately 60 percent of students offered admission decided to enroll.