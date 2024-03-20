Saint Mary’s softball starts season with talents familiar and new

The record for Saint Mary’s softball after its first stretch of the season doesn’t paint a pretty picture. The Belles went 1-9 in their swing across central Florida. Their lone win came by just one run and in extra innings while they surrendered eight or more runs in more than half of their games.

But there are plenty of reasons to believe the Belles will be better than their opening week indicates. The team’s offense showed flashes during those opening 10 games, but it’s reasonable to expect them to be able to carry the team this season. Each of the team’s top three offensive threats from last year — second baseman Caitlin Traxler, infielder Libby Bierbaum and shortstop McKenna Myers — are all back for their senior seasons. Traxler earned a spot on the All-MIAA Second Team last season.

“When they go, we go … the returners have been very important and making sure the culture is kind of set and just kind of leading the way for the newcomers,” co-head coach Cassie Young said.

This will mark the third season that Cassie and her identical sister Jamie serve as co-head coaches of the team. The two had decorated playing careers for the Belles and are happy to still be on the diamond with each other.

“It’s very cool. You know, I think [being able to coach together is] a pretty unique thing. We never had to step on the field without each other,” Cassie Young said.

They certainly know the start of the season was a disappointment. Improving the team’s fundamentals, particularly at the plate, will be key to turning things around. When the Belles execute the way they did in their lone victory, successfully executing a sacrifice bunt to set up senior outfielder McKenna Shoupe’s walk-off single, things will go their way.

“Being a little more strategic in the way we play things [is key], as opposed to you know, walking up to the plate and just swinging for the fence. Or, you know, if there’s runners on first and second, we need to, you know, well behind the runners hit to the right side, which we’re getting there by the end of the week,” said Cassie Young. “I feel much better about where we were last Friday as opposed to where we were last Sunday.”

The walk-off was a high point of a great week for Shoupe. After hitting .352 with an OPS over .900 as a freshman, her production dipped a bit sophomore year and continued to fall last season, leading to an underwhelming .216/.270/.261 slash line. But that hasn’t necessarily been indicative of her overall level of play.

“Maybe the numbers don’t show it, but she has always been a very strong presence on the field. She’s one you can always count on to know what the situation is and what needs to be done. Always willing to take one for the team,” Cassie Young said.

One player who the numbers do tell an honest story about is freshman Mary Charniak. She held her own at the plate, delivering seven hits and driving in two runs in 31 at-bats. However, she’s particularly shined in the circle, a major weakness for the team last season. Charniak holds a team-best 3.73 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, both team bests. Her 15 innings pitched were second most, showing the coaching staff’s willingness to throw her right into the fire.

“She just doesn’t let anything faze her. It doesn’t matter what kind of situation she’s in. She’s just like, ‘Give me the ball and this is what we’re gonna do.’ Very coachable. Listens. Yeah, she just plays the game the right way,” Cassie Young said.

At the end of the day, a 1-9 start is a 1-9 start. It’s not great. But it’s just the start. And the Belles have the talent to be in a better position by the time the finish line approaches.