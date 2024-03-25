Women's team rounds out championship season at NCAAs

The Notre Dame women’s swim and dive team concluded its season with the 2024 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Athens, Georgia. Represented by four women — three of whom made their NCAA Championship debuts over the weekend — the Irish placed 32nd at the event.

Junior diver Calie Brady had a standout performance for Notre Dame, earning All-American Honorable Mention status after an 11th place finish in the 3-meter (312.50 points). Brady also finished 19th in the 1-meter (264.90) in her third time at the championships. In the 3-meter, she improved on a 33rd-place result and score of 243.55 from the 2023 NCAA Championships. Brady also moved up positionally in the 1-meter after finishing outside the nation's top 20 in both 2022 and 2023.

Sophomore and fellow diver Grace Courtney made her NCAA Championships debut, ranking 21st in the 3-meter (279.20) and 22nd in the 1-meter (262.00).

For the swimmers, junior Maggie Graves saw a new best time in the 1650 freestyle with a 16:10.82. Her time ranks second in program history and finished 28th overall at the meet, besting her previous record of 16:16.78 scored at the ACC Championships. No stranger to the upper echelons of the Irish record books, Graves had previously posted a 1000 freestyle time of 9:45.27 against Princeton and Navy that ranks second in program history.

Fellow junior Madelyn Christman finished 39th in the 100 backstroke (52.76) and 37th in the 200 backstroke (1:54.77). Christman ends the season with times ranking third and second, respectively, in school history for those events.

While the women's teams have returned to South Bend following the end of their season, the men are gearing up for their NCAA Championships in Indianapolis this upcoming week, aiming to contribute further to the season's list of championships.