6th cohort of Inspired Leaders Initiative prepares to finish program

“Most of the people who are drawn to this type of program are looking to go back to their communities and be a force for good,” Emily Turner, the associate director for prospect development and alumni relations for the Inspired Leadership Initiative, said.

In 2018, Notre Dame created the Inspired Leadership Initiative (ILI). The ILI provides “accomplished individuals“ with the opportunity to pursue further education and gain access to resources and guidance to be a force for good in their futures.

Ashley Baranowski, the ILI Program Director, described the program as a cohort of 15 to 25 fellows per year “who have completed their chosen careers and are looking to discern the next chapter of their lives.”

“[The ILI is] a program for people who are ready to embark on a transformational journey to clarify and deepen their sense of purpose and to identify new interests or explore and develop already existing passions,“ Baranowski said.

The third of its kind in the country, the ILI program aims to help individuals find purpose in the next stage of their lives, as exemplified by its slogan, "Discover, Discern and Design Your Next Act."

"[The ILI program at Notre Dame] attracts accomplished individuals from a broad range of backgrounds and focuses on building a dynamic and diverse cohort each year,“ Baranowski said.

ILI fellows come from diverse professional backgrounds, having served as leaders in varying industries including business, non-profit, religious, education, health care and law. The 2023-2024 cohort includes 15 fellows, some of which are international.

Turner emphasized that the ILI program seeks individuals who have “an openness to being in community with people from different backgrounds and opinions” and “desire for intergenerational engagement here on campus.“

She expanded on this, stating the intergenerational engagement provides opportunities for ILI fellows to engage with the broader campus community in meaningful ways. Fellows take classes with regular University students and are still expected to engage in class, work with partners and participate in projects.

“[The ILI fellows have the opportunity to] challenge themselves intellectually and to engage in the rich, deep and thoughtful conversations that regularly occur at universities,“ Baranowski said.

Philip White, a successful lawyer with a 30-year career, was drawn to the ILI program to discern a meaningful life after his legal career. White was a part of the 2019-2020 cohort.

White declared that there had “been some very specific points in my life where mentors made a huge difference in the outcome of my path,” and mentoring had been “a very important part of my success.” He continues to talk to his mentors, who are now in their eighties, and wants to pass on the wisdom and guidance he has received over the years to the next generation.

“It occurred to me that maybe I had been involved in the top of the food chain as an executive in causing forced labor or unpleasant working conditions,“ White said.

That was the seed that planted White’s interest in human trafficking. White, along with several ILI fellows, created Imago Dei, which translates to the image of God, to fight human trafficking.

Currently, White works as an EMT, caring for patients and their families. White stated, as an EMT, he enjoys building “interpersonal relationships and connections” while also doing something “quite separate from [his] lawyer work.”