After close win over Western Michigan, Notre Dame prepares to play Florida State

After a 3-2 win over Western Michigan on Tuesday, the Notre Dame softball team is now 23-14 overall on the season and 7-8 in ACC play. The Irish look ahead to playing the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles, who are 28-10 overall and 9-3 in conference play.

Last year, the Irish played three games against the Seminoles and lost all three at home. Notre Dame lost the first game 5-4 in eight innings, lost 11-2 in the second game and 12-0 in the third game.

Game 1

In the first game, Payton Tidd started in the circle for the Irish, pitching into the seventh inning for the Irish and ultimately took the loss. Tidd allowed eight hits and five earned runs while striking out three batters. Current sophomore Micaela Kastor came into the circle to finish out the game for the Irish, striking out one batter.

Neither team scored in the first four innings of the game, but Notre Dame jumped ahead in the fifth inning by putting four runs on the board. Florida State was quick to respond, putting up four runs of its own in the top of the sixth, tying the game at 4-4. Neither team scored in the seventh inning, sending the game into the eighth inning where the Seminoles put up the final run of the game, making the final score 5-4 in favor of the Seminoles.

Offensively, the Irish had five hits. Lexi Orozco went 1-for-3 at the plate and hit her 14th home run of the season. Leea Hanks, Joley Mitchell and Macie Eck also added a hit, and Tidd added on a hit of her own.

Game 2

The Irish lost 11-2 in the second game, which was also Senior Day.

In the top of the first inning, the Seminoles jumped ahead very quickly, scoring six runs. The Irish responded by adding on one run of their own but were not able to respond completely. Neither team scored in the second inning, but both teams scored in the third inning with Florida State putting up three runs and Notre Dame adding one more run to their score, making the score 9-2 in favor of the Seminoles. Florida State added one run in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning. Since Notre Dame was unable to respond, the game ended with the final score being 11-2.

Kastor started in the circle for the Irish but struggled in the first inning. She allowed six hits and six earned runs with one strikeout. Current junior Shannon Becker came on in relief for the Irish and finished the game in the circle. Becker allowed five hits and five earned runs while striking out three.

Offensively, Orozco had a 2-for-3 effort at the plate. Current senior first baseman Karina Gaskins added on an RBI and a single for the Irish, and Mitchell and current junior catcher Carlli Kloss each added on a single of their own.

Game 3

In the finale last year against Florida State, the Irish lost the game 12-0 with the game only lasting five innings for a second consecutive day.

Florida State quickly jumped ahead, scoring two runs right off the bat in the first inning. Neither team scored in the second, but Florida State added on one run in the third, eight runs in the fourth and one run in fifth. With Notre Dame unable to respond, the game ended 12-0 in the fifth inning. Mitchell was the only player who pulled a hit for the Irish, and it was a double.

Tidd started in the circle for the Irish, throwing into the fourth inning. Tidd allowed six hits and seven runs (six earned). Becker then came into the circle and pitched a third of an inning for the Irish. Becker gave up five hits, four runs (three earned) and had one strikeout. Kastor finished out the game in the circle for the Irish, pitching an inning and two thirds. Kastor allowed two hits, one unearned run and had four strikeouts.

Looking Ahead

Now looking ahead, the Irish are preparing to play Florida State, a team with 28 wins on the season.

The Seminoles are coming off of one loss and two wins against Louisville. They lost the first game 5-4, won the second game 8-4 and won the third game 4-3.

Leading in the circle for the Seminoles is Makenna Reid, who has a total of 68 strikeouts on the season so far. Reid also leads the team with a total of 26 appearances in the circle, followed closely by teammate Ashtyn Danley who has 25 appearances.

Offensively, Jaysoni Beachum leads the team in the box with an overall batting average of .447 as well as having a total of 51 hits on the season so far. Michaela Edenfield leads the team as well with 11 home runs and a slugging percentage of .827 for the season this far.

Notre Dame prepares to face Florida State this weekend, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.