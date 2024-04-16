Belles tennis bounces back from a pair of losses to pull out a win over the Kalamazoo Hornets

After two losses in the past week, the Saint Mary’s tennis team came back to take a 7-2 win over the Kalamazoo Hornets. The Belles are now 13-6 overall on the season and 3-2 in conference play.

Doubles

The doubles competition went in favor of the Belles, where they were able to win all three matches.

In the one doubles match, junior Alayna Campbell and her partner sophomore Evelyn Demblans-Dechans took the 8-4 win over their competitors freshman Juliana Pullen and senior Maddie Hurley.

In the two doubles match, Belles pair of freshman Anna Gardner and sophomore Emma Kealy bested junior Ivy Walker and senior Olivia Wolfe 8-5.

In the three doubles competition, sophomore Hannah Gerner and her partner senior Katie Hunter took the 8-5 win over their opponents sophomore Eleni Bougioukou and sophomore Molly Stevison.

Singles

The singles competition also went in favor of the Belles. They took four wins out of the six matches that were played.

Campbell took a loss in the one singles match, coming up short in both sets 3-6 against her competitor Pullman.

In the two singles match, Kealy was able to take the win over competitor Hurley. Kealy won the first set 6-1 and the second set 7-6, winning the tiebreaker 7-1.

Demblans-Dechans pulled the second win for the Belles in the three singles match. She won the first set 6-2 and the second set 6-4 against Bougioukou.

Gardner kept the momentum going for the Belles, taking the third win in the four singles match. Gardner won both sets 6-3 over Walker.

In the five singles match, freshman Grace Clearwater was unable to take the win. Clearwater lost the first set 2-6 and the second set 5-7 against Stevison from Kalamazoo.

Last but certainly not least, Gerner took the final win for the Belles in the six singles match. She won the first set 7-6 after a 7-5 tiebreaker and the second set 6-4.

The Belles now prepare to face conference foes Trine on Tuesday, April 16 at 3 p.m.