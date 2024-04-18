Belles keep their win streak alive with victory over Trine

The Saint Mary’s tennis team kept their win streak alive on Tuesday with an 8-1 win over Trine University.

Doubles

The doubles competition fared well for the Belles as they won all three matches.

In the first doubles match, junior Alayna Campbell and her partner, sophomore Evelyn Demblans-Dechans, took an 8-4 win over their competitors, Elina Locane and Alexis Maloney.

Freshman Anna Gardner and sophomore Emma Kealy took the second win for the Belles in the second doubles match with an 8-2 win over Emilee Bassett and Haley Straub from Trine.

Finally, in the third doubles match, senior Katie Hunter and sophomore Hannah Gerner took the final win in the doubles competition with an 8-4 win over competitors Kennedy Outwater and Lizzie Welker.

Singles

The Belles also dominated in the singles competition, winning five out of the six matches played.

Kealy helped the Belles start strong with her victory in No. 2 singles. In a clean sweep, she won both sets 6-0 against Trine's Bassett.

Demblans-Dechans kept the momentum going with her win in the No. 3 singles match. She won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-2 over Maloney, her No. 3 counterpart.

Gardener won the No. 4 singles match for the Belles, the team's third straight. She won the first set 6-0 and the second set 6-1 against Straub.

In No. 6 singles, Hunter continued her strong play against Welker, clinching the overall singles win for the Belles. Hunter won the first set 6-1 and the second set 6-3.

Campbell struggled in the No. 1 singles match and took the loss, giving Trine its only singles victory on the day. She lost the first set 3-6 and the second set 1-6 against Locane.

In the No. 5 singles match, the final match of the day, Gerner helped the Belles bounce back with her triumph over Outwater. Gerner won the first set 6-1 and the second set 7-6 after claiming the tiebreaking set.

The Belles now prepare to face Olivet at home for Senior Day this Saturday at 1 p.m.