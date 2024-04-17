Dance company prepares for spring showcase

With the end of the semester approaching, Notre Dame Dance Company members will cap off their semester of dance with their spring showcase on Thursday and Friday.

The showcase will take place at Washington Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will feature 31 dances split into two acts performed by over 100 Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s students.

“I’m really excited for the audience and stuff,” freshman Julia Moran said. “The best part is when there’s a lot of people here, and it just really helps out the dancers and stuff. It’s always just fun to have an audience here to watch.”

Moran is a member of two dances, one contemporary and one hip-hop. Moran has danced since she was a toddler and began dancing competitively in second grade.

“I honestly missed it,” Moran said. “Dance was a huge part of my life. I was at the studio, like 15, 20 hours a week, every week, and I just felt like I needed to do it. I remember after the first few auditions in the fall, I called my parents and I was like, it just felt so good to be back. It’s just nice to be able to do something that I’ve done for so many years.”

Freshman Sophia Bienko is a part of the hip-hop dance with Moran along with a Spanish hip-hop dance.

“When I first got to college, I was a little bit hazy about continuing with dance because I didn’t know what the experience level was like here,” Bienko said. “So I waited it out for a semester, and then I went to the dance show, and I feel like I just saw so much representation, and it made me really want to join Dance Company second semester because I knew that no matter my dance level, there would be something for me.”

While some are just beginning their dance company careers, others are concluding their time with the dance company.

“It’ll definitely be really fun when the audience comes and everybody’s cheering,” senior Camille Case said. “It’s just really fun to be on stage. I’ve been doing it since I was three years old, so one last time.”

Case is a part of 17 dance pieces in the showcase, which is the most she has been a part of in one showcase. She is particularly looking forward to the “Rihanna” mashup finale.

“It’s sometimes a lot to balance all of that with all of school and stuff, but it’s a great break from studying,” Case said. “It’s time to come and hang out with my friends but also do something I like to do, and so it’s all worth it in the end.”

On top of being in routines, Case choreographed multiple dances this showcase. Senior Luisa Romero also choreographed several and is a part of 14 pieces.

“I’m super pumped, but at the same time very emotional about it,” Romero said. “I’ve danced my whole life. This is the best way to wrap up my senior year. It’s also like the question of am I ever going to be on stage again.”

Romero is the company’s tap company officer. Romero noted that her freshman year, due to COVID, they could only perform with 12 people on stage. She now feels excited to perform with 43 other dancers.

“This is such a tight-knit group of people, and we’re all friends at this point,” Romero said. “We’ve been dancing together for four years. It’s going to be a really emotional show for us as we’re leaving dance, leaving each other, but I’m super excited for it. It’s a really good show.”

Many of the underclassmen are also going to miss their graduating seniors.

“I love this semester,” sophomore Kelley Rood said. “I’m so sad all the seniors are leaving. They were so welcoming to me my freshman year, so seeing them all go is so sad, but I’m excited for the show.”

Root is a part of 10 dances, and she additionally choreographed one contemporary dance. She is particularly excited for the “Sign of the Times” dance, jazz and hip-hop dances.

“[I’m excited] to hear the audience,” freshman Gabbi Kile said. “It’s always a fun switch between coming from practices like this to hearing the audience.”

Kile is participating in nine dances, four more than what she participated in the fall semester. She is a part of contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and tap pieces.

“I’m more nervous, but I also feel more confident in this semesters’ dances,” Kile said.