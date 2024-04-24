Irish four-seat boats deliver at Big Ten Invitational

The Notre Dame rowing team competed in its fourth event of the regular season over the weekend, taking on the Big Ten Invitational in Sarasota, Florida. The team’s four-seat boats produced strong results, as the first varsity four and the second varsity four each won two out of three races.

Notre Dame’s first varsity four group of freshman Sara Louser, sophomore Julia Clavi, freshman Scarlett Quinn, sophomore Morgan Rice and junior coxswain Grace Collins pushed the pace all weekend long. The Irish took first in Friday morning’s race, beating out Iowa, Minnesota and Oklahoma with a time of 7 minutes and 29.258 seconds. Though they finished second to Indiana in Friday’s afternoons contest, the Irish returned to the top with a first-place time of 7:22.470 on Saturday morning. In that race, the Irish bested Alabama, UCF, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The second varsity four team found similar success, winning its first two races on the weekend. Freshman Grace Hartzell, freshman Grayson Conway, freshman Emma Hopsicker, senior Audrey Burri and coxswain freshman Margaret Abbot combined for a time of 7:32.357 on Friday morning. In the afternoon, they won again with a 7:42.917 time that topped Indiana and Michigan State. Saturday morning’s race went Iowa’s way, as the Irish took third in 7:36.083.

Notre Dame also competed in the first, second and third varsity eights. The third team of freshman Claire Macy, freshman Esther Prantil-Evans, junior Clodagh McEvoy-Johnston, sophomore c, freshman Lena Meyer, junior Michaela Carroll, freshman Christina Henning, sophomore Grace Taylor and freshman coxswain Joyce Kang won on Friday morning with a time of 6:59.442. The other two teams went as high as second place in their races.

Up next, the Irish will compete in a four-team regatta hosted by Princeton. Notre Dame will go up against Princeton, Columbia and Northeastern on Saturday.