Irish golf teams compete in ACC Championships

Over the weekend, the Notre Dame men’s and women’s golf teams competed in the ACC Championships in North Carolina. The men’s squad finished seventh with a nine-over par score of 861 at Charlotte Country Club, while the women’s group took 12th with a 26-over par count of 890 at Porters Neck Country Club.

Men

On the men’s side, North Carolina claimed the team championship, placing three golfers inside the top 15. Michael Brennan (Wake Forest) and Frederik Kjettrup (Florida State) tied for first place individually with three-round scores of 206.

Notre Dame’s team total of 861 placed it just ahead of NC State and Louisville in the middle of the pack. The Irish, like the rest of the field, played their best golf in the weekend’s first two rounds, with their five golfers averaging a round score of 71.5 heading into the final day.

In his first career postseason event, Jacob Modleski finished as Notre Dame’s top golfer, taking 11th place with a score of 212. The freshman scored well all weekend, going 71-69-72 across his three rounds. Not far behind him, senior Angelo Marcon’s 214 placed him in a tie for 18th place. One of the few golfers to end the weekend with his best round, Marcon shot 71-73-70 across the championship.

Three more Irish golfers — graduate Palmer Jackson, freshman Rocco Salvitti and sophomore Nate Stevens — placed inside the individual top 40. Jackson tied for 30th with a 218, delivering a team-best score of 68 in round two. Behind him Salvitti tied for 37th with a 220, while Stevens tied for 40th with a 221.

Women

The women’s team didn’t perform quite as well on the coast, finishing last among the 12-team field. Three teams — Wake Forest (23-under), Clemson (16-under) and Virginia (8-under) — ended the weekend under par. Rachel Kuehn of Wake Forest claimed the individual championship, shooting 10-under with a final round 67.

Notre Dame’s top finisher, Chloe Schiavone, tied for 17th place by scoring at even par. The senior scored consistently throughout the weekend, shooting 71-74-71. A stroke behind her, graduate student Lauren Beaudreau tied for 20th place overall, posting an eagle on the par-five 18th hole in round two.

Further down the leaderboard, junior Montgomery Ferreira tied for 50th, freshman Alexsandra Lapple claimed 52nd and freshman Mimi Burton earned 58th.