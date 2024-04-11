Senate fills positions for end of term, next year

With the 2024-2025 senators officially in office, much of Wednesday's senate meeting focused on the transition to next term.

The senate passed a resolution to elect Thomas Musgrave as student union parliamentarian, taking over Hunter Brooke's position, for the 2024-2025 term.

Brooke spoke out in support of Musgrave, saying, “I actually nominated Thomas, so clearly, I have great confidence in his ability to do a very good job of interpreting the constitution and advising the senate.”

Koryn Isa, who served with Musgrave on judicial council, also attested to his competence.

“Thomas has taken the initiative in a lot of things, which I think is fortunate as a parliamentarian to continue to be proactive,” Isa said. “He has definitely been the most engaged, involved vice president of peer advocacy that I have had, and I personally appreciate that.”

The senate also passed a resolution to elect Luke Monson as judicial council vice president of elections for the 2024-2025 term.

Because student body president Dawson Kiser had to resign from his position as vice president of junior class council, Sabrina Takagishi was elected as junior class vice president for the remainder of the 2023-2024 term. Takagishi was nominated by Rose Nguyen.

As a part of their constitutional duty, the senators submitted their preferences on which cabinet department they would like to serve on for the 2024-2025 term.

Student body vice president Maeve Miller announced that the senate’s internal election would take place next week and outlined an opportunity to serve on the Student Life Council next year. The council was revived last year and makes policy recommendations to the vice president of student affairs.

“It is a vital part of how the student union works, especially with the Division of Internal Affairs and Fr. Gerry Olinger,” Miller said.

Musgrave then detailed the duties of those wishing to serve on the committee for the constitution.

“It’ll be looking at how we can make the student union more effective, efficient and consistent through the constitution,” he said.