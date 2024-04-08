Shoaf claims shot put win as Irish compete in Spartan Invitational

The Notre Dame track and field team continued its spring season over the weekend, sending a number of student-athletes to compete at the Spartan Invitational in East Lansing, Michigan.



Unsurprisingly, graduate student Michael Shoaf, Notre Dame’s indoor and outdoor record-holder for shot put distance, took first in the men’s shot put to headline the team’s performance. His throw of 18.98 meters cleared second place by nearly three full meters and marked Notre Dame’s lone individual win. Fellow graduate student Henry Boudreau did not finish far behind Shoaf, placing third in the shot put with a throw of 15.71m.

The Irish also found notable success in the men’s hammer throw, with graduate student Blake Kusky recording a personal-best throw of 61.75m that earned him third place. Three more Notre Dame throwers rounded out the event’s top nine — Shoaf (57.25m), junior Matthew Teague (55.13m) and graduate student Robert Feeney (52.21m).

On the women’s side, Notre Dame placed two athletes inside the top five in a pair of events. The hammer throw featured a second-place result from senior Emma Albano (55.42m), followed by a fifth-place performance from graduate student Shiloh Corrales-Nelson (53.09m).

The women’s shot put played out similarly with a Corrales-Nelson 13.45-meter throw to claim fourth place. Right behind her, sophomore Ore Olusi tied for fifth with Clare McNamara of Michigan, executing a 13.29-meter throw.

Notre Dame rolled out one more top-three finisher in the women’s javelin throw. Sophomore Sarah David posted a distance of 37.78m to pick up third place, clearing the fourth-place result by more than five meters.

Looking ahead, Notre Dame is scheduled to participate in two competitions within the next week. Part of the team will travel to the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, which runs from Thursday through Saturday. Otherwise, the Irish will take part in Saturday’s Gary Wieneke Memorial Invite, hosted by the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.