Singleton’s school record stands out in busy Irish weekend

The Notre Dame track and field team just wrapped up the fourth weekend of its outdoor season, splitting up its squad for the second consecutive weekend. Part of the team traveled out to Azusa, California, for the Bryan Clay Invite, while others remained in the Midwest at the Gary Wieneke Memorial Invite in Champaign, Illinois.

At the Bryan Clay, CJ Singleton made history in his first steeplechase race of the season. With a 10th-place time of 8 minutes and 33.60 seconds, Singleton set both a personal best and a program record in the event. He also punched his ticket to regionals, as he currently leads the ACC and ranks fifth in the NCAA with his performance. Tom Seitzer also ran in the event, posting a time of 8:59.76.

Another personal best came from Ethan Coleman, who ran a 28:29.29 in the men’s 10,000-meter run to claim eighth place. Carter Solomon also ran distance, taking 23rd in the 5000-meter run with a time of 13:44.95.

More Irish athletes competed at the Gary Wieneke Memorial, contributing to 14 top-five finishes for Notre Dame. Michael Shoaf threw his best as usual for the Irish, delivering a season-best and ACC-leading distance of 19.63 meters in the shot put. Three more personal-best throws originated in the hands of Cole Targgart (discus), Blake Kusky (hammer throw) and Sarah David (javelin).

Jack Ahart also set a personal record in the men’s 400-meter dash, finishing in 47.34 for second place. Joey Dobrydney and Jack Oleksak ran within 1.6 seconds of that time, also cracking the top 10.

Notre Dame also produced two top-five finishers in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, as Reese Sanders (1:02.85) and Molly Bennett (1:03.49) took third place and fourth place, respectively. Sanders additionally ran with the second-place Irish 4x400-meter relay team with Jordyn Borsch, Bridget Lalonde and Eve Balseiro, compiling a time of 3:46.05. Borsch and Jacob Ranker each took second in the women’s 400-meter and the men’s 400-meter hurdles, respectively.

The Irish found more success in the women’s high jump and shot put. In the former event, Madison Schmidt took second place with a leap of 1.70 meters. In the shot put, Shiloh Corrales-Nelson’s throw of 14.35 meters earned third place to lead a group of three, top-seven Irish finishers. Rounding out the top-five competitors, Michelle Quinn claimed third place with a time of 11.77 in the women’s 100-meter dash.

This coming weekend, the Irish are scheduled to have representation at four different competitions around the country. These include the Mt. Sac Relays in Southern California, the Wake Forest Invitational in North Carolina, the Jim Green Invite at the University of Kentucky and the Jesse Owens Classic at Ohio State University.