Mary Gallagher appointed dean of Keough School

Mary Gallagher will serve as dean of the Keough School of Global Affairs starting July 1, according to a University statement released Monday.

Gallagher has been appointed for a tenured five-year term by University President Fr. John Jenkins. After Scott Appleby, the school's founding dean, announced that he would not seek reappointment last August, the University began an “international search” for the next dean.

Gallagher currently works at the University of Michigan as the Amy and Alan Lowenstein Chair in Democracy, Democratization and Human Rights and director of the International Institute. She led the institute for the past four years, previously running the Kenneth G. Lieberthal and Richard H. Rogel Center for Chinese Studies for 12 years.

“Mary Gallagher is a leading political scientist with deep expertise in China and a strong commitment to integral human development, interdisciplinary research and policy impact,” Jenkins said in the statement. “She will be an outstanding addition to our senior leadership team and University community.”

Gallagher received her doctorate in politics from Princeton and her bachelor‘s degree from Smith College in government and East Asian studies. Showcasing her international experience, Gallagher taught at the Foreign Affairs College in Bejing and has had two visiting professorships at universities in China.

Gallagher is currently a member of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and consultant to various governmental and nongovernmental institutions.

She has also extensively published in leading academic journals and has authored or edited for five books. She has received two Fulbright awards in addition to several education awards and grants throughout her career.

“I was drawn to Notre Dame’s distinctive mission as a leading global Catholic research university, and to the Keough School’s focus on research and teaching that address global challenges through the lens of integral human development and shape future generations of global leaders,” Gallagher said. “I’m excited and honored to lead the Keough School into its second decade.”