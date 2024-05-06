Pro-Palestinian protesters march on Eddy Street days after arrests

Approximately 150 protesters convened at the intersection of East Angela Blvd. and Notre Dame Ave. Sunday afternoon, urging the University to divest from military contractors and advocate more forcefully for a ceasefire in Gaza. The march came three days after 17 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at an on-campus demonstration.

The event started at 2 p.m. with demonstrators chanting and displaying posters. Passing cars honked their horns, some displaying Palestinian flags, while others expressed dissent towards the protestors.

“Our motivation to be here is to make it clear to the University that we will not be silenced, and that we will continue to call on the University to align its actions with its Catholic values by disclosing things and divesting from companies that are complicit in the genocide of occupation in Palestine,” Francesca Freeman, graduate student and Occupation Free Notre Dame’s media liason.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the protesters began to discuss the situation in Gaza. They referenced statements from the Second Vatican Council and the Catholic Church’s condemnation of violence, emphasizing the obligation to aid the vulnerable.

Around 3:15 p.m., the group embarked on a march along Eddy Street, chanting as they walked.

“Notre Dame you can’t hide, you’re condoning genocide,” protesters said.

South Bend and University police maintained a presence in the area both before and throughout the event, but did not intervene or make any arrests.

Upon returning to the starting point, the demonstration concluded with a final speech outlining the group’s demands from the University.

“Our three main demands are to disclose and divest any university funds that are invested in weapons manufacturers that are dropping bombs on Palestine. Our second demand is to commit to an academic boycott, disengaging from any institutions in Israel that are complicit in both the genocide and orientation. And the third demand is an end to the 15-minute protest rule,” Freeman said.