My sonic landscapes

Have you ever seen me doing work in LaFun, Duncan or the library? More specifically, have you ever heard my music while I’m doing work in LaFun, Duncan or the library? I’ve created this ritual of listening to my music on full volume while I complete tasks — and it has completely transformed the way I live my life. The soundtrack of my life is constantly bustling with track after track, letting me be in my own little world where I am the epitome of productivity.

I have always loved music. I’ve also never been too picky. I can listen to almost any genre and somewhat enjoy it, especially if I am with the right company. You might be wondering, “Christina, how do you not run out of music to listen to?” The answer is simple. I have hundreds of playlists.

The process for crafting each of my playlists lies in an intentional and mindful selection of songs. Each new playlist calls for a moment of self-reflection. My goal is not to just compile a random assortment of tracks but instead craft a sonic narrative that tells a story. I relate this practice to my artwork, in the sense that every song becomes a brushstroke on a painting of a pull on the wall of a ceramic mug. It is another creative outlet for me, giving me a space where the boundaries between curator and artist blur.

If you were to look at my music library on Spotify, you would see an incredibly vast range of tracklists. I try to listen to all of my playlists at least once a month, to ensure that I am always rediscovering old tracks and reconnecting with artists and genres that I previously loved. I’ve also recently become a fan of Spotify’s “enhance” feature, where the app recommends songs that fit the vibe of the playlist (most of the time, the songs fit perfectly). It all comes back to storytelling. It’s not just about the songs. It’s about the emotions and memories that can be found within the order of listening.

I’m the type of person who values lists and routine. I crave stability. Whether I create a morning playlist to set the tone for my day, a study playlist to get my productivity on or a night time playlist to unwind and relax, I’m able to create an anchor in time. I love being able to immerse myself in these curated soundscapes, my own moments of reflection and meditations throughout the day to bring myself back to my center.

Lately, my playlists have been shaped by color. Started by pure aesthetics, I realized I was able to attribute different shades to different emotions, allowing for a wide array of playlists that can capture any mood and any story. Instead of sitting in just the sonic landscape, the story of the tracklist moves into a visual space. There’s beauty in the subjectivity — the story and landscape that I create can mean so many things for whoever listens to the playlist.

Right now, I’ve been loving my playlists titled “Cinnamon,” “Evergreen” and “Blush.” If you want to check out my tunes, go ahead and look up my name. I hope you enjoy my sonic landscapes.