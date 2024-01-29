Senior class council president resigns unexpectedly

Senior class council president Paul Stoller resigned this week in an email sent to Judicial Council. Lulu Romero, who previously served as vice president, has replaced Stoller, according to her email signature. Stoller, a business analytics student, was elected three times by his peers and has served as class president for the class of 2024 since his sophomore year.

According to the 2023-2024 constitution, class presidents must attend weekly senate meetings and serve as voting members. Attendance at class council meetings is required to maintain membership.

Stoller’s departure arrives unexpectedly, as senior class officers begin their term on May 1 of the year elected and serve until the class’s five-year reunion.

Stoller and Romero did not respond to requests for comment.