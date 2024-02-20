Editor-in-Chief names incoming Editorial Board

Eight department heads will complete The Observer’s 2024-2025 Editorial Board, incoming Editor-in-Chief Isa Sheikh announced Monday.

“I couldn’t be happier with the team that’s stepped up and the vision they have for this paper and the next year,” Sheikh said. “They’re an exceptional group of contributors to The Observer who have proven themselves capable time and time again.”

The eight editors will join Sheikh as well as incoming Managing Editor Kathryn Muchnick and Assistant Managing Editors Caroline Collins, Thomas Dobbs and Madeline Ladd in directing the editorial responsibilities of the paper.

Juniors Emma Duffy, Marissa Panethiere and Liam Price, along with sophomores Liam Kelly and Tyler Reidy and freshmen Aynslee Dellacca, Peter Mikulski and Gray Nocjar.

Duffy will be continuing as Social Media Editor. She is from Long Island, New York. She is majoring in political science with minors in journalism, ethics and democracy (JED), constitutional studies and Italian. At The Observer, she has served as Social Media Editor, newsletter manager and written for News, Viewpoint and Scene.

Panethiere, a junior from St. Louis, Missouri living in Lyons Hall will serve as the Graphics Editor. She is a biochemistry and Italian studies double major. Since joining The Observer graphics team this academic year, she has truly appreciated the intricacies of student journalism and the collaboration between departments to create stellar student publications. She is extremely excited to take on this role for the upcoming term.

Price will serve as Viewpoint Editor. He is a political science and English major living in Alumni Hall. Currently serving as a copyeditor for Viewpoint and the new writer editor for Notre Dame News, he has spent the majority of his time at The Observer working and writing for the news departments at both Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s. Price is excited to lead the Viewpoint department, and looks forward to recruiting and developing a team of capable columnists.

Kelly, a Sorin College resident from Westport, Connecticut, will take over as Notre Dame News Editor. He is a political science and history double major. Kelly has written for the news department since his freshman year, serving as associate news editor and new writer editor. In his time in the news department, he has covered subjects such as university admissions policy and lectures from prominent speakers on campus.

Reidy, a Keough Hall resident from Omaha, Nebraska, will move into the Sports Editor role. The sophomore is double majoring in business analytics and film, television and theatre with a minor in sport, media and culture. Since joining The Observer’s sports department in August 2022, he has primarily covered hockey, baseball and softball. Over the past year, Reidy served as an associate sports editor.

Dellacca, from New Palestine, Indiana, will now serve as Saint Mary’s News Editor. She plans to follow a student-designed major path and study anthropological and Indigenous Studies with a minor in Film Studies. Dellacca began her journalism career as a freshman in high school, leading in feature, news and managing editor positions. As a freshman at Saint Mary’s, she has since written for mainly Notre Dame News, covering a wide range of topics from local news to lectures and social events.

Mikulski, a maroon and grey-blooded Rambler from Chicagoland, will succeed Anna Falk as Scene Editor. He is a medieval studies major, a music minor and a zealous fan of art. Mikulski has copyedited and worked print-production for Viewpoint as well as written for Scene. He also ran a now-defunct Yoko Ono fan blog in high school.

Nocjar, from Gaithersburg, Maryland, will take over as Photo Editor. He is majoring in electrical engineering and pursuing a JED minor. He has photographed multiple campus initiatives and athletic events for The Observer as well as worked photo production and written almost a dozen stories for the News department. In high school, Nocjar participated in three years of photography and photoshop classes, including AP Photography.