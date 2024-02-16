Sexual battery at men's residence hall reported to OIE

A sexual battery allegedly occurring at a men’s residence hall on Jan. 16 was reported to the Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) this week, according to Keri Kei Shibata, chief of the Notre Dame Police Department.

Part of the responsibility of OIE is promoting an equitable educational and work environment at the University that is in accordance with Title IX.

Earlier this month, a sexual assault allegedly occurring on the campus of Saint Mary’s on Feb. 4 was reported to authorities with the College. At the end of last semester, a sexual battery allegedly occurring at a men’s residence hall in mid-November was reported to University authorities, according to Notre Dame's crime log.

About 5% of male and 19% of female students, who responded to a question about experience with non-consensual sexual contact as part of the University’s most recent campus climate survey, indicated they personally experienced a form of such contact while a student at Notre Dame.