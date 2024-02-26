Students dive into Badin Hall’s annual polar plunge

Despite the 30-degree weather and the snow from Friday night, around 100 students plunged into St. Joseph’s Lake on Saturday afternoon as part of Badin Hall’s revived annual Polar Plunge.

“The weather was a tad chilly, however, the water was actually warmer than the air itself. It had also snowed the evening prior to the event, which almost led to the cancellation of the polar plunge due to safety concerns,” junior and vice president of Badin Hall Joan Playford said.

Although several participants were especially nervous due to the cold weather, they were nonetheless happy to be supporting a good cause.

“I think it’s gonna be really cold but I’m excited. I want to support Badin Hall and St. Margaret’s House,” freshman Mary Sullivan said.

In small groups, participants took turns plunging into the lake before rushing to the nearby cabin to warm up and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate.

“The camaraderie with multiple people going in together was very energetic,” graduate student student Brett Lobsinger said.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badin Polar Plunge was an annual event. However, this is the first time it has taken place since then.

Planning for the plunge began early in the summer to ensure that the event would be approved. In the fall semester Caroline Potts, president of Badin Hall, began meeting with the Students Activity Office (SAO), RecSports and Notre Dame Fire Department (NDFD) to confirm details and ensure safety at the event.

Multiple members of the Badin Hall community were involved in the execution of the Polar Plunge. Representatives from SAO, RecSports and NDFD were also present.

“Caroline, Devon, our other lovely VP, myself, our rector Amanda and our signature events committee were all involved in the planning process,” Playford said. “In addition to all of these planning members, all of Badin Hall staff was present at the event.”

Participants were required to pay a $5 registration fee to support Badin Hall’s chosen charity. All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to St. Margaret’s House, a day center in South Bend that serves women and children who live in poverty.

“Standing on the beach was the absolute most horrible part but the water was not that bad … and it was funny to have people yelling at us that we paid to do this,” freshman Samantha Arias-Parbul said.

“St. Margaret’s is our sister charity, and we have been partnering with them throughout the school year,” Playford said. “As a dorm, we visit and volunteer at St. Margaret’s House on a bi-weekly basis. We also organize a monthly item drive within the dorm in which residents donate extra feminine products, socks, toothpaste, etc ... to be distributed amongst the women at St. Margaret’s.”

Setting up and running the event was a lengthy process, but many Badin Hall women were willing to help out. Playford believes it was the unity of the Badin Hall community that made the event so successful.

“I also want to highlight that this event could not have taken place without the support of so many Badin women who put in countless hours spreading the word about the event, baking cookies the night before, warming up and transporting hot chocolate to the lakes throughout the event, designing T-shirts and signage and working the merch and check-in tables throughout the event,” Playford said.