On-campus rape reported to Office of Institutional Equity

An on-campus rape was reported to the Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) on Tuesday, according to the University’s Daily Crime Log.

The alleged offence occurred at a men’s residence hall between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Feb. 23.

For certain offences, the Notre Dame Police Department does not publish a specific location on the Daily Crime Log “to protect the identities of the individuals involved in that incident,” according to Daniel Kavanaugh, Clery Act manager at the department.

A sexual battery allegedly occurring at a men’s residence hall on Jan. 16 was reported to OIE in the middle of February. A sexual assault allegedly occurring in a residence hall room at Saint Mary’s was reported to authorities at the beginning of February.

About 5% of male and 19% of female students, who responded to a question about experience with non-consensual sexual contact as part of the University’s most recent climate survey, indicated they personally experienced a form of such contact while a student at Notre Dame.