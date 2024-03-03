Notre Dame fencer dies in Elkhart car crash

According to reports by WNDU and The Goshen News, Notre Dame fencer Spencer Vermeule died in a single-vehicle crash in Elkhart Saturday afternoon. Vermeule was a sophomore from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Goshen News reported that Vermeule “was wearing his seatbelt at the time … and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.” According to a police report obtained by The Goshen News, Vermeule was driving a 2018 Audi A3 that left the road and struck a large tree at 2:26 p.m., rolling onto its roof.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated.