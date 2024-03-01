Fiestang event to highlight Filipino culture

The Filipino American Student Organization (FASO) will hold its annual cultural showcase on Saturday at 6 p.m., featuring a trip across the Philippines and dances from various regions of the Philippines. Fiestang is sponsored by the Liu Institute and Multicultural Student Programs and Services.

Not only will the audience explore the islands, but they will also travel through ‘Jeepney Joyride,’ a unique form of public transportation in the Philippines. After the Philippines achieved its independence in 1946, a significant number of surplus U.S. military jeeps from World War II were repurposed for everyday transportation. Today, they are adorned with cheerful and colorful decorations, which have emblazoned them as a cultural icon in cities.

“The show highlights a lot of tradition, so there's a lot of traditional dances, but then we also have more modern things,” Bianca Feix, co-president of FASO, said. “One of my favorite dances is the modern Tinkling, where we take a traditional dance and put a modern spin on it.”

Even the modern songs are still by Filipino or Filipino-American artists — such as Bruno Mars, who is half-Filipino — highlighting prominent Filipinos in American culture while also celebrating the Filipino heritage within the traditional dances.

“It's a great celebration of specifically the Notre Dame Filipino community,” Sophia Labrador, another co-president of FASO, said. “When I was an underclassman, one of the first ways I got connected with the community here was through Fiestang.”

Miguel Camacho, the director of the show, emphasized how it has been a learning experience for him: “I haven't seen most of these dances though I was born and raised in the Philippines. It's interesting to see all of them converge here in the U.S.”

Camacho emphasized the diversity of the Philippines

“A lot of people don't realize the Philippines is a really diverse place,” Feix said. “It's made up of over 7,000 islands. This is a big excuse to get everyone together and everyone brings their own perspective.”

Camacho clarified how the dances reflect many historical developments in the Philippines.

“A lot of Filipino dances, music, and culture involve a combination of pre-colonial history for more than 300 years, as well as later Spanish and American influence,” he said. “We were colonized by a lot of people but today we have our own unique identity.”

Camacho noted this year's version of Fiestang will include dances from previous years and new editions, like Aray, choreographed by a law school student, and even a classical performance with violin and piano coming from a Filipino composer. Additionally, older dances from previous years will contain new choreographies.

Feix said people should look forward to the coconut dance and Tinkling, which features bamboo sticks, and Bangko, with dances performed aloft stacked benches.

There will also be various musical acts this year, with original Filipino music (OPM) featuring prominently. Many bands will also sing songs in Tagalog, a native Filipino language. Leaders of FASO expect about 200 people to attend.

After the performance, FASO will hold a banquet with Filipino food in the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on the second floor of the LaFortune Student Center.

During the banquet, there will be an exhibit showcasing and explaining the dances and performances, another twist in this year's production.

Camacho emphasized the importance of community being transmitted through the message of the show.

“There are countless souls who dedicated so much time and effort to this performance, and that's what shows the beautiful thing about community,” he said.

Labrador, a junior, said the show also helps Filipino students relate to others at a broader level.

“It makes us very proud of having the opportunity to share it with the broader Notre Dame community,” she said.

Diego Abab, a senior performing in the show, commented on the sense of unity the event creates.

“We are one of the biggest and one of the oldest student cultural clubs on campus and we are really proud of doing this,” he said.