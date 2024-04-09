Saint Mary's golf ties for second in 16-team field at Polar Beaver Classic

Coming off a team victory at the Trine Spring Classic, Saint Mary’s golf kept its game in good shape to start April, the regular season’s final month. The Belles competed at the Polar Beaver Classic in Ohio, tying for second place with College of Wooster and Mount St. Joseph College. Only Ohio Northern, one of the host programs, bested Saint Mary’s on the weekend.

Overall, the Belles posted a team score of 653 (+77). Sophomore Julia Lizak led the Saint Mary’s charge with a team-high score of 157 (+13), occupying fourth place. No golfer in the event’s field produced a better second-day score than Lizak’s 76.

Further down the line, sophomore Amanda Melling and senior Haley Angel also secured top-15 finishes for the Belles. Melling competed as an individual, performing especially well on par threes to tie for 10th with a 20-over par score of 164. Angel, who competed for the team, finished in a tie for 13th by shooting 165 (+21).

Wrapping up the top 20, junior Katelyn Tokarz stood alone in 17th place with a 22-over par number of 166 on her scorecard. Tokarz ranked among the best in the field with her opening round score of 76 on Friday. A stroke behind her, freshman Colleen Hand tied for 18th after carding three birdies on the weekend.

Junior Joanna James rounded out the Belles' scoring by tying for 34th with a 173 (+29).

Looking ahead, the Belles are scheduled to compete Thursday at the fourth and final MIAA Jamboree. The event was postponed from October and will be hosted by Trine. In the first three jamborees in September, Saint Mary’s finished first on two occasions and third on the other.

Shortly after Thursday’s one-day competition, the Belles will head to Normal, Illinois, for the Illinois Wesleyan Kathy Niepagen Spring Fling on Saturday and Sunday.