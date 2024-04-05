Hall of the year 2023-2024 announced

Notre Dame halls of the year were announced this week.

Badin Hall claimed the title of Women's Hall of the Year, while Carroll secured Men's Hall of the Year for the second consecutive year. The prestigious Golden Hall award, open to both male and female dormitories, was clinched by Keenan Hall.

According to the Hall Presidents Council, the awards goes to the residence hall that most embodies the Notre Dame residence life ideal, fostering inclusivity for all and rooted in the Catholic ethos of the University.

Hall presidents convened this past Saturday in a spirited gathering to recollect events and communal dynamics within their respective dormitories. With enthusiasm palpable in the air, they showcased vibrant pictures capturing their events, alongside short videos highlighting diverse topics resonating within their living spaces, notably touching upon the critical subject of mental health.

The 130 bullfrogs of Badin Hall hosted events this year ranging from the signature polar plunge that raises money for St. Margaret's House and a campus wide bake off to support the same organization. They introduced a signature event this year back in September called “Walk a Mile in her shoes” where participants put on high heels and sprinted against one another.

“I absolutely love the Badin community and am very happy to be part of it. I am looking forward to see what’s to come,” Bianca Slotabec, a freshman in Badin said.

The vermin men of Carroll Hall won men’s hall of the year despite being the smallest of all residential dorms. The dorm's signature event is Carol Christmas where students are able to see the halls decorated for Christmas, go on a horse-drawn carriage and even take a photo with Santa. In the spring they host their lakeside music festival to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club. Other traditions around the dorm include their “Go Irish” banner during football games and Carroll third floor abs where members from the dorm visit the dorm across campus to do workouts on the residence buildings third floor.

The knights of Keenan Hall proudly organized their annual Keenan Revue, drawing an impressive crowd of approximately 5,000. This hallmark event was just one among many hosted by the dorm. Events included a Chilean culture night to insightful Mercy Works talks and engaging academic nights. Keenan Hall collaborated closely with its sister dorm, Cavanaugh Hall, on various occasions, ranging from lively cookouts to serene grotto visits.

“Our leadership’s hard work went a long way towards earning the award, and maybe checked all the objective boxes for the Rockne and whatnot. But our Kulture is more importantly set apart by the dignity all Knights are treated with, allowing everyone to be their authentic, quirky shelves in all places from the big stage in the Revue to the small bar stools in Zaland,” Wyatt Fales, a freshman at Kennan Hall said.

Keenan Hall demonstrated its commitment to philanthropy through events like Muddy Sunday, the proceeds of which were directed towards Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, the dorm emerged victorious in the annual Stanford vs Keenan week. In a gesture of unity, the losing dorm during Stanford vs. Keenan week assumes the role of visitors at the shared chapel.